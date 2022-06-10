CarWale
    Volkswagen Virtus launched: Why should you buy?

    Nikhil Puthran

    Volkswagen Virtus launched: Why should you buy?

    German automaker, Volkswagen has launched the much-awaited Virtus mid-size sedan in India at a starting price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is available in Dynamic Line and Performance Line options. The Dynamic Line offers three variant options: Comfortline, Highline, and Topline. The Performance Line is exclusively offered in the GT Plus variant. 

    Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus

    What’s good about it?

    The vehicle is equipped with over 40 active and passive safety features such as six airbags, multi-collision brakes, tyre pressure deflation warning, rear-view camera, three-head restraints at the rear, and more. As for convenience, the Virtus is equipped with a range of smart features like KESSY (keyless entry and engine start), an electric sunroof, smart-touch ‘Climatronic’ auto AC, front ventilated seats, multi-functional steering wheel, 521-litres of boot space, rear seats with 60:40 split-folding backrest, auto headlights, cooled glove box, and cruise control. 

    What’s not so good?

    The 1.5-litre petrol engine is offered in the single top-spec variant and it is limited to a seven-speed DSG transmission. Moreover, In terms of prices, the Virtus commands a slight premium as compared to the Skoda Slavia.

    Best variant to buy?

    The GT Plus variant in the Performance Line is a good option to consider as it offers a powerful engine with a DSG transmission. Additionally, this variant sports: ‘Razor’ black alloys, the GT badge, red brake calipers at the front, carbon steel grey roof, and door mirror caps, black spoiler, aluminum pedals, and more.

    Specifications

    Petrol 

    1.0-litre TSI - 114bhp between 5,000 to 5,500rpm and 178Nm of torque between 1,750 to 4,500rpm

    Six-speed manual and six-speed automatic torque converter

    1.5-litre TSI EVO - 148bhp between 5,000 to 6,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,600 to 3,500rpm 

    Seven-speed DSG

    Did you know?

    The Virtus is the second model to be introduced under the India 2.0 project and is developed on the MQB AO IN platform with up to 95 per cent localisation.

    
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
