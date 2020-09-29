Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition revealed

- Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition features four new matte colour options

- The model is also available with the optional ventilated Alcantara seats

Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus Graphite Capsule edition, which will be available for all 2021 models. The model will feature visual differences in the form of new colour options with a range of coloured accents across the body. The same treatment will be carried over to the interior of this SUV from Sant'agata Bolognese.

The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition will be offered in four new exterior matte colours that include Bianco Monocerus (white), Nero Noctis (black), Grigio Nimbus and Grigio Keres (grey). The lower parts of the car around the front, rear, and side sills will be finished in the matte body colour. Four accent colours offered are Arancio Leonis and Arancio Dryope (orange), Giallo Taurus (yellow), and Verde Scandal (green). These colours will feature on parts such as the front splitter, door inserts, and the rear spoiler. The 23-inch Taigete rims, dedicated to the Graphite Capsule, also sport the accent colour while on the rear, the exhaust features a new, dedicated black chrome finish.

Inside, the new Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule edition receives dark, anodised aluminium trim on the dashboard and door panels, with new matte finish carbon fiber inserts, contrast colour in the central tunnel leather trim, seat bolster inserts, Q-citura stitching, and the embroidered Lamborghini logo on the headrests. Another highlight, exclusive to the Urus Graphite and the Pearl Capsule editions is the ventilated Alcantara seats.

Speaking on the occasion, Giovanni Perosino, Chief Commercial Officer, Lamborghini, said, “The new Graphite Capsule endorses the inimitable versatility of the Lamborghini Urus as the original Super SUV, it's colour and styling is as adaptable and versatile as its presence in every high-performance and lifestyle environment. The inherent design of the Lamborghini Urus, with the DNA of our super sports heritage, lends itself to virtually limitless potential for personalising colours and trims. The Urus Graphite Capsule is the latest collection to offer our growing clientele the opportunity to stamp their individuality and way of life on their Lamborghini.”