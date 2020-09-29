Hyundai creates relief task force to support flood affected customers in Udupi

‐ Hyundai has created a special task force to assist customers in Udupi

- The company is offering free Road Side Assistance (RSA) for flood-affected vehicles

Hyundai Motor India has formed a relief task force to support flood-affected customers in Udupi, Karnataka. The company is offering free RSA for flood-affected vehicles in the region.

Hyundai has deployed a dedicated emergency roadside assistance service team to support the customers. Additionally, the company is also offering a 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for flood-affected vehicles.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, said, “Taking inspiration from our global business philosophy of lifetime partner and beyond, Hyundai is always committed towards its customers’ vehicle ownership journey. During these adverse times, we have ramped up our service support to flood-affected customers in Udupi. This contribution is Hyundai’s way of expressing solidarity with the people of Udupi, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods. Our relief teams will continue to extend support to ensure customers’ peace of mind.”