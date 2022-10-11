Kia plans to launch 14 EV models by 2027; unveils new Soul EV

- Choice of 39.2kWh ‘medium range’ and 64kWh ‘long range’ battery options for the first time.

- Prices start from £32,795 for the entry-level variant.

Kia has revealed UK pricing and specifications for the 2023 model year Soul EV line-up. In 2021, Soul EV registrations were up 28 per cent compared to the previous year, and that’s with just one well-equipped model on offer. Now, Kia is widening the appeal of the Soul EV with a revised, two-grade model tier structure.

A new ‘Urban’ specification joins the ‘Explore’ grade to offer buyers more options including a new ‘medium-range’ battery for the first time. UK customer deliveries for the new Soul EV models will commence during Q4 2022, with prices starting at £32,795 for the ‘Urban’ grade with ‘medium range’ battery pack, with ‘Explore’ specification fitted with the ‘long range’ battery pack costing £38,995. The Soul EV is the smallest of Kia UK’s current three battery electric vehicle line-up, joined by the recently launched Niro EV and the EV6 flagship.

In 2023, the production version of the EV9 will expand the trio and will become the largest battery electric vehicle yet in Kia’s plans to launch 14 EV models by 2027 globally. Ten of the vehicles will be built on the new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture, and four derivative EVs will be based on other models.