    Kia Sonet, Seltos, and Carens prices hiked

    Jay Shah

    - Diesel variants attract a hike of up to Rs. 50,000

    - Updated with BS6 Phase 2 powertrains

    Kia India recently updated its line-up with the introduction of new BS6 Phase 2 engines and a revised feature list. With this, the automaker has also hiked the prices of these models. Here, we tell you the model-wise quantum of increase. 

    Kia Seltos new prices

    Starting with the Seltos, the SUV now gets an iMT gearbox for the diesel variant. Concurrently, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine has been replaced by a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill. The new engine is available with a six-speed manual and a DCT unit. As for the prices, the 1.5-litre petrol is now expensive by up to Rs. 25,000 while the diesel variants are costlier by Rs. 50,000. 

    Kia Sonet new prices

    Moving to the Sonet compact SUV, the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines get a hike of up to Rs. 25,000. The price bump on diesel variants is capped at Rs. 50,000. The 2023 Sonet is equipped with BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms powertrains. 

    Kia Carens new prices

    The Carens gets the most significant update of the lot with the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as standard. Further, select variants also benefit from connected car technology and a leather-wrapped gear knob. The petrol and diesel variants are dearer by up to Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000, respectively. 

