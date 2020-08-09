Kia Sonet revealed: Top five features

The Kia Sonet has been unveiled in production guise ahead of a launch in India next month. It is Kia’s entry into the sub four-metre compact SUV segment. The car was showcased at the 2020 Delhi Auto Expo in February and is the third Kia model for the Indian car market.

The Kia will be offered in the Indian market across two body lines; including HT Line and GT Line, as well as seven mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colours. The model will be available across three engine options. We have looked at the car in detail in the video attached below and you can also read our first impressions of the vehicle by clicking here.

Now that you’ve seen our first impression of the car, here are our top five highlights of the Kia Sonet.

Bose music system with mood lights

The Kia Sonet will be offered with a segment-first Bose sourced music system accompanied by mood lighting. The feature made its debut in the brand on the Kia Seltos. The music system features seven speakers and a sub-woofer.

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Kia Sonet will come equipped with the largest-in-class infotainment system. The 10.25-inch HD touchscreen system is larger than all its rivals that offer an eight-inch unit.

1.5-litre diesel with AT

Engine options on the Kia Sonet will include a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit, 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. The model will be offered in a diesel-automatic variant, with a segment-first torque converter automatic transmission. A majority of its rivals offer only an AMT gearbox in the diesel version.

Air Purifier

Another segment-first feature in the Kia Sonet is the air purifier with virus protection. While the Seltos is offered with an air purifier as well, the compact SUV’s younger sibling takes it a notch higher with the virus protection technology. The settings of the air purifier can be managed via the infotainment system. Occupants of the car can check the AQI (Air Quality Index) with the help of the display on the rear side of the front centre arm-rest. Positioned above the rear AC vents, this display can be turned on or off based on the requirements.

UVO connected car technology

Similar to its sibling, the Hyundai Venue, which gets BlueLink connectivity, the Kia Sonet receives UVO connectivity. The telematics system offers more than 50 features including voice assist. The UVO connectivity features are displayed on the infotainment system and can be accessed via a button on the IRVM.