Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack showcased at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

The Kia Seltos has been turning heads across India for all the right reasons with the Korean automaker’s first vehicle for India looking to be quite a success. While the Seltos may have made its debut in India, it is a global product and will be launched in the USA soon. Ahead of its launch, Kia showcased a special version called X-Line Trail Attack concept which, as the name suggests, is an off-road oriented version of Kia’s entry-level SUV for the US market.

The Seltos Trail Attack concept sports a cream and orange paint scheme with black steel wheels and well-defined black wheel arches that give the SUV its butch SUV stance.

The various bits of design that define the Seltos like the Tiger nose grille, roofline and tail lamps are all present but have been blacked out as a part of the package.

As a part of the Trail Attack package, you also get large bash plates, tow hooks and a winch attached to the front bumper.

There is no word on the engine and transmission but we expect that if Kia were to ever put these two into production, they would sport the America spec 1.6-litre turbo petrol with a seven-speed DCT and AWD.

Given the SUV craze, that’s gripping India, such an accessory package would surely go down well with buyers of the Seltos in the country. Kia do you hear us?

Photos: Vikrant Singh