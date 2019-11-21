Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack showcased at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack showcased at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

November 21, 2019, 02:52 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
24250 Views
Be the first to comment
Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack showcased at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

The Kia Seltos has been turning heads across India for all the right reasons with the Korean automaker’s first vehicle for India looking to be quite a success. While the Seltos may have made its debut in India, it is a global product and will be launched in the USA soon. Ahead of its launch, Kia showcased a special version called X-Line Trail Attack concept which, as the name suggests, is an off-road oriented version of Kia’s entry-level SUV for the US market. 

Kia Seltos Exterior

The Seltos Trail Attack concept sports a cream and orange paint scheme with black steel wheels and well-defined black wheel arches that give the SUV its butch SUV stance. 

Kia Seltos Exterior

The various bits of design that define the Seltos like the Tiger nose grille, roofline and tail lamps are all present but have been blacked out as a part of the package. 

Kia Seltos Exterior

As a part of the Trail Attack package, you also get large bash plates, tow hooks and a winch attached to the front bumper.

Kia Seltos Exterior

There is no word on the engine and transmission but we expect that if Kia were to ever put these two into production, they would sport the America spec 1.6-litre turbo petrol with a seven-speed DCT and AWD.

Kia Seltos Exterior

Given the SUV craze, that’s gripping India, such an accessory package would surely go down well with buyers of the Seltos in the country. Kia do you hear us? 

Photos: Vikrant Singh

  • Kia
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.32 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.63 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.85 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 11.23 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.33 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.67 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 11.22 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.79 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.52 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Kia Seltos Will It Beat The Hyundai Creta?

Kia Seltos Will It Beat The Hyundai Creta?

We all agree that the Kia Seltos is an attracti ...

236 Likes
41142 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

654 Likes
193855 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in