Kia EV9 – Top 3 interior highlights

Earlier this month, Kia released a set of teasers of its upcoming electric SUV, the EV9. The manufacturer had also showcased the concept version of the flagship SUV in India at the conducted Auto Expo 2023. And now, the brand has officially unveiled and taken the wraps off the Kia EV9. So, here are the top three interior highlights of the Kia EV9.

1. Cabin:

The Kia EV9 gets a futuristic and spacious interior with several features to provide comfort and enhance the driving experience. There’s a floating centre console in the front with two big cup holders, a tablet compartment, and a spacious storage box that looks similar to the one showcased in the concept car.

Additionally, the EV9 features a dual-tone four-spoke steering wheel with audio and mode controls mounted on it. There is a sleek panel sandwiched between the infotainment screen and the centre console that houses the AC vents and its control.

2. Touchscreen infotainment system:

The cabin will come equipped with a pair of floating panoramic 12.3-inch touchscreens integrated with a five-inch climate control display screen that extends from the steering wheel to the centre console. This is to ensure minimum use of the physical buttons and ease accessibility for the driver and the passenger.

3. Seating layout:

The flagship electric SUV will be offered in six and seven-seat options. The six-seater version has captain seats in the second row, while the seven-seater variant is offered with a bench seat.

Speaking of the seats, the second-row seats can be folded flat to 180 degrees to create lounge-style seating space for those seated in the third row and also make entry/exit more comfortable for the elderly and differently-abled. The third-row seats are offered with cup holders and charging ports for mobile phones.