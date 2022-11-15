CarWale

    Kia EV9 spied at Nurburging in production-ready body

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    318 Views
    Kia EV9 spied at Nurburging in production-ready body

    -         Showcased as a concept last year

    -         Will be the flagship electric SUV

    Kia has taken to the Nurburgring to test their next electric SUV. Dropping some camouflage over the previous sighting, the EV9 prototype spotted at the ‘Ring is now wearing a production-ready body. When it arrives sometime next year, the EV9 will be the largest flagship electric SUV from Kia.

    Kia EV6 Right Front Three Quarter

    Showcased as a concept at the 2021 LA Motor Show, the EV9 carries a boxy body style. Similar to what was seen in the concept form, the production-ready body has an upright nose, a flat roof and a sleek futuristic lighting signature. Under the camouflage, the trademark Kia grille and headlamp setup with a modern touch seen on the concept is recognisable. Even the character crease above the rear wheel arch seen on the concept is present on the prototype. The clamshell hood, flush door handles, sensors on the front lower bumper, and cameras on the ORVM are also visible on the prototype.

    Kia EV6 Right Side View

    Unlike the concept, there’s no panoramic sunroof visible here. And toning down from the concept’s unique tri-designed wheels, the five-spoke ones seen here might not be offered on the production model. Instead, it will get multispoke, modern-design alloy wheels which will also carry some aero benefits.

    Kia EV6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The production-ready EV9 will be based on the newly-developed E-GMP architecture. In the production guise, Kia promises 540 kilometres of range, 350kW fast charging support, and a sub-five second 0-100kmph time. No other technical details about the EV9 are available at the moment.

    According to Kia’s electrification plan, we could expect the EV9 to arrive as early as next year, across global markets including North America, Europe and Asia. India-debut is also expected.

    Kia EV6 Image
    Kia EV6
    ₹ 59.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming CLE-Class takes its testing to Nurburgring
     Next 
    Ferrari Roma Spider spotted testing for the first time

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia EV6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 63.48 Lakh
    Pune₹ 63.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 65.80 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 67.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 66.06 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 63.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 67.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia EV9 spied at Nurburging in production-ready body