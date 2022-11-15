Ferrari Roma Spider spotted testing for the first time

- Winter testing of drop-top grand tourer

- Same 4.0-litre V8 from hard top

Ferrari Roma is an important car in the current Maranello line-up. Since its introduction in 2019, the arrival of the drop-top version was imminent. Now, our spy sleuths have caught the first glimpse of the Roma Spider draped in heavy concealment undergoing winter testing.

It’s been almost three years since the Roma was introduced as a front-mid-engine grand tourer. So a mid-life update was forthcoming. This prototype wearing such heavy blacked-out concealment also hints that it could be carrying those facelift changes along with the open-top body style.

The giveaway of the drop-top body style on this prototype is the different roofline compared to the standard Roma. Although the headlamps and tail lamps visible underneath are identical to the current Roma for now, we do expect some minor changes on them when the concealment drops. The powertrain would remain identical to the standard hardtop version – a 612bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

We could expect an official word on the updated Roma and this drop-top version joining it sometime early next year. There’s also a rumour that Ferrari is developing a V12-powered version of the Roma. This high-performance version could be a successor to the Ferrari 812. More details would surface in the coming months.