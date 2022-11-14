BYD Atto 3 launched – All you need to know

BYD India has introduced the Atto 3 electric SUV in India at Rs 33.99 lakh (All-India, ex-showroom). The electric carmaker accumulated 1,500 bookings since the commencement of bookings on 11 October. The new model is available in four colour options, such as Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. Deliveries of the newly launched BYD Atto 3 will begin in January 2023.

Performance

The electric SUV is based on the Born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0). The permanent magnet synchronous motor is powered by a 60.48kWh Blade battery which generates 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. The five-seat SUV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds and offers a driving range of 521kms as per ARAI tests. The fast charging feature enables charging from zero to 80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the charging time via an AC unit is 9.5-10 hours. The company offers a 7kW home charger with installation service and a 3kW portable charging box.

Exterior

In terms of dimensions, the BYD Atto 3 has a length of 4,455mm, a width of 1,875mm, and a height of 1,615mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,720mm. Further, the electric SUV has a ground clearance of 175mm. The vehicle gets the Dragon face 3.0 design language which claims to integrate electric and futuristic design. The facia is highlighted by crystal LED combination headlights, while the side profile features a dynamic waistline, ripple D-Pillar, and sporty wheel hubs. The rear section is highlighted by a one-piece LED taillight strip.

Interior

As for the interior, the Atto 3 gets premium upholstery and distinctive styling elements in the form of muscle streamline centre console, dumbbell-style air conditioning vents, grip-style door handles, treadmill-style centre armrest, door trim strings, and multi-colour ambient lights. Further, the electric SUV gets a multifunction steering wheel and a push-type electronic gear lever. The feature list includes a panoramic sunroof with electric slide and anti-pinch, 12.8 adaptive rotating infotainment system, wireless charging, a one-touch electric control tailgate, an eight-speaker audio system, 360-degree holographic transparent imaging system, electric seat adjustment, and voice control.

Benefits

The company offers benefits in the form of a free 4G data subscription for three-year, six-year roadside assistance, and six-free maintenance service benefits. Moreover, BYD India offers a warranty of eight years or 1.6 Lakh kilometers (whichever is earlier) for the traction battery, eight years or 1.5 Lakh kilometers (whichever is earlier) for the motor and the motor controller, and six years or 1.5 Lakh kilometers for the vehicle.