CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    BYD Atto 3 launched – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    970 Views
    BYD Atto 3 launched – All you need to know

    BYD India has introduced the Atto 3 electric SUV in India at Rs 33.99 lakh (All-India, ex-showroom). The electric carmaker accumulated 1,500 bookings since the commencement of bookings on 11 October. The new model is available in four colour options, such as Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. Deliveries of the newly launched BYD Atto 3 will begin in January 2023.

    Performance

    BYD Atto 3 Engine Shot

    The electric SUV is based on the Born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0). The permanent magnet synchronous motor is powered by a 60.48kWh Blade battery which generates 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. The five-seat SUV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds and offers a driving range of 521kms as per ARAI tests. The fast charging feature enables charging from zero to 80 per cent in 50 minutes, while the charging time via an AC unit is 9.5-10 hours. The company offers a 7kW home charger with installation service and a 3kW portable charging box. 

    Exterior

    BYD Atto 3 Right Side View

    In terms of dimensions, the BYD Atto 3 has a length of 4,455mm, a width of 1,875mm, and a height of 1,615mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,720mm. Further, the electric SUV has a ground clearance of 175mm. The vehicle gets the Dragon face 3.0 design language which claims to integrate electric and futuristic design. The facia is highlighted by crystal LED combination headlights, while the side profile features a dynamic waistline, ripple D-Pillar, and sporty wheel hubs. The rear section is highlighted by a one-piece LED taillight strip. 

    Interior

    BYD Atto 3 Dashboard

    As for the interior, the Atto 3 gets premium upholstery and distinctive styling elements in the form of muscle streamline centre console, dumbbell-style air conditioning vents, grip-style door handles, treadmill-style centre armrest, door trim strings, and multi-colour ambient lights. Further, the electric SUV gets a multifunction steering wheel and a push-type electronic gear lever. The feature list includes a panoramic sunroof with electric slide and anti-pinch, 12.8 adaptive rotating infotainment system, wireless charging, a one-touch electric control tailgate, an eight-speaker audio system, 360-degree holographic transparent imaging system, electric seat adjustment, and voice control. 

    Benefits 

    BYD Atto 3 Right Side View

    The company offers benefits in the form of a free 4G data subscription for three-year, six-year roadside assistance, and six-free maintenance service benefits. Moreover, BYD India offers a warranty of eight years or 1.6 Lakh kilometers (whichever is earlier) for the traction battery, eight years or 1.5 Lakh kilometers (whichever is earlier) for the motor and the motor controller, and six years or 1.5 Lakh kilometers for the vehicle.

    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Tiago NRG CNG – What to expect

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • byd-cars
    • other brands
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14thNOV
    All BYD-Cars

    BYD Atto 3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 35.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 35.86 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 35.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 35.83 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 37.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 37.90 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 37.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BYD Atto 3 launched – All you need to know