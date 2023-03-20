Ferrari Roma Spider convertible unveiled with 612bhp

Fabric roof can be opened in just 13.5 seconds

Weighs just 84kg more than the hard-top

Ferrari has added another convertible in its line-up in the form of the new Roma Spider. The fabric roof is the highlight of the new Roma Spider. It deploys in just 13.5 seconds and can be actioned at up to 60 km/h. Thanks to a compact design, it also yields a larger boot. A new, patented wind deflector integrated into the backrest of the rear bench can be deployed by a button on the central tunnel without taking up any space in the car.

The car also boasts a bunch of features like standard wireless connectivity by Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Wi-Fi and a category-topping boot size. The latter includes a hatch via the rear seat backrests to allow larger items to be carried. You also get 18-way-adjustable heated ergonomic seats that are also available with an optional neck warmer for colder days.

Powering the Spider is the same twin-turbo V8 that also powers the coupe. So you get an impressive 612bhp and 760Nm of torque. Gearbox duties are handled by a dual-clutch 8-speed automatic transmission. On the performance front, the Roma Spider can hit 100kmph in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 320kmph.

The Ferrari Roma coupe is already being sold in India and is priced at Rs. 3.76 crore. It is expected that the Spider will arrive on Indian shores soon. It will be priced at a slight premium over its coupe variant.