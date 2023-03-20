Tata Punch BS6 2 fuel efficiency figures revealed

- Fuel efficiency increased by up to 1.13kmpl

- Powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engine

Last month, Tata Motors rolled out the BS6 Phase 2 update for its passenger vehicles. With this, the prices of all the models were also revised. Now, the automaker has revealed the revised fuel efficiency figures of all its models. In this article, we tell you the new claimed fuel efficiency of Tata Punch.

New Tata Punch fuel efficiency

The Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The motor is tuned to produce 84bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Tata claims a fuel efficiency of 20.10kmpl which is 1.13kmpl more than the BS6 version of the micro SUV.

2023 Punch waiting period

Customers residing in Mumbai will have to wait for four weeks to get the delivery of Tata Punch. Presently, the Punch can be had in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative variants.

Tata Punch CNG

At the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors showcased the CNG variant of the Punch alongside its sibling, Altroz CNG. We expect it to be launched in the coming months.