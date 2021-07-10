2021 Ferrari Roma launched in India - Top 5 highlights

The Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari has brought its newest sports car to India, the Roma, with prices starting from Rs 3.76 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Roma is Ferrari's version of a grand tourer and is remarkable in its league. Let us have a quick look at the best highlights of this sports grand tourer.

Engine and Transmission

Although Roma is a grand tourer it gets the legendary V8 mill, hence it can do the zero to 100/200kmph sprint in the twinkling of an eye.

The grand tourer is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol motor married to a new eight-speed dual-clutch F1 automatic transmission. This mighty engine develops 612bhp of power and delivers a colossal 760Nm of torque.

The mid-front-mounted engine sends all the power to the rear axle. Moreover, the Roma can achieve zero to 100kmph time in just 3.4 seconds while the zero to 200kmph leap takes 9.3 seconds.

Dual cockpit

The Roma is a high-tech sports car. And Ferrari has meticulously designed its interior to make it driver-oriented as well as luxurious.

The symmetrically designed cabin is created for both the driver and co-passenger. Ferrari has equipped the Roma with the largest 16-inch curved digital driver display, very well serving its purpose of keeping the driver's eyes on the road and hands on the steering wheel. It supports Apple CarPlay, wireless cell phone connectivity and navigation.

There is an 8.4-inch tablet-style infotainment touchscreen in the centre while the co-passenger side has a full HD 8.8-inch touchscreen display.

Striking design

Arguably, Ferraris have always appeared stunning, especially in the signature ravishing red. And the Roma is no different; a drop-dead gorgeous automobile.

Even though the Roma is a futuristic car, its design is inspired by the older Ferrari grand tourers such as the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso.

Meanwhile, it comes with all-LED headlights and quad-LED blade-shaped tail lights.

Plush cabin

The Roma being a grand tourer gets a luxurious cabin with full leather trim. Moreover, the front two seats get heating and ventilation functions and they can also be electronically adjusted in eighteen different ways.

In addition to that, there is dual-zone temperature control, multifunctional steering wheel with capacitive touch switches, F1 inspired driving mode selector and accelerator and brake pedals made of aluminium.

Performance equipment

Ferrari has provided a host of features in this sports car such as carbon-ceramic brakes, MagneRide adaptive suspension, F1 derived Trac traction control, side-slip 6.0 technology, electronic stability control and electronic differential.

The Roma is a feature-rich grand tourer and also offers a blend of luxury and performance. That said, it is one of the most affordable Ferraris available in India.