    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,65,576 vehicles in June 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,63,037

    - Production of Super Carry commercial vehicles rises

    After a steep slump in production in May 2021, Maruti Suzuki has begun the production of its passengers in full swing from June, 2021. As per the production report disclosed by the carmaker for the previous month, a total of 1,65,576 units were manufactured which comprises both passenger vehicles as well as light commercial vehicles.

    The company manufactured 1,16,282 mini and sub-compact vehicles that include the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, and other OEM models. These numbers are over 220 per cent higher when compared to the records for the same period last year. The mid-size offering, Ciaz, is a strong product for the brand witnessing a rise in production with 1,166 units manufactured in the previous month.

    Moving to the utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki offers the EecoErtigaXL6, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and the Gypsy domestically. Earlier this year, the car manufacturer also commenced assembling the Jimny SUV in India to be exported to international markets. This segment has also observed a positive surge in production as against just 10,068 units manufactured in May 2021. The total passenger vehicles produced in the month stood at 1,63,037 units. 

    Maruti is also making a steady upward growth on the commercial vehicles front. In last month, the production increased to 2,539 units of the pick-up. Recently, the company announced its third price hike of all models slated to be levied from this quarter; more details can be read here. To know the discount offers on several Maruti Suzuki models this month, click here.

