Kia EV6 deliveries to begin from September 2022

Deliveries for the Kia EV6 in the AWD guise will take place in September while the RWD versions will be delivered to the customer in December 2022. Bookings began on 26 May for the EV6 and the car will be officially launched in India on 2 June.

The Kia EV6 is the South Korean automaker’s first EV and was unveiled globally in 2021. It is being offered in India in the GT line trim both in the RWD guise as well as an AWD guise. The feature list includes the likes of dual digital displays, wireless charging, vegan leather and suede upholstery and the ability to use the EV6 as a device to power a house and charge other large electrical devices.

We have driven the Kia EV6 and you can find a link to our first-drive review here as well as our video listed below. We expect that the Kia EV6 will be priced in the range of Rs 50-60 lakh.