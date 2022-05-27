Maserati MC20 Cielo breaks cover

- Maserati MC20 Cielo derives its name from the Spanish language

- The model is powered by the same 641bhp 3.0-litre V6 engine

Maserati has pulled the covers off the MC20 Cielo, essentially a convertible version of its V6 sports car. The model, which can also be referred to as the MC20 Spyder, derives its name Cielo, from the Spanish language which means Sky.

The biggest highlight of the Maserati MC20 Cielo is the electrochromic (smart glass, as Maserati calls it) window that changes from opaque to clear and vice versa with the touch of a button located on the centre screen. The roof can be opened or closed in just 12 seconds, and the model weighs 65kg more than its coupe counterpart.

Available in a new colour known as Acquamarina, the Maserati MC20 Cielo boasts of additional features in the form of autonomous emergency braking, a 360-degree camera, and traffic sign information. A few other notable features include butterfly doors, parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and a blind-spot monitoring system.

Under the hood, the Maserati MC20 Cielo continues to source power from the same 3.0-litre, V6 petrol engine as its coupe sibling, which produces a maximum power output of 641bhp and 730Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Maserati will launch the MC20 range in the country by the end of the year, and to read the finer details, you can click here.