CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maserati MC20 Cielo breaks cover

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    310 Views
    Maserati MC20 Cielo breaks cover

    - Maserati MC20 Cielo derives its name from the Spanish language

    - The model is powered by the same 641bhp 3.0-litre V6 engine

    Maserati has pulled the covers off the MC20 Cielo, essentially a convertible version of its V6 sports car. The model, which can also be referred to as the MC20 Spyder, derives its name Cielo, from the Spanish language which means Sky.

    Maserati MC20 Front View

    The biggest highlight of the Maserati MC20 Cielo is the electrochromic (smart glass, as Maserati calls it) window that changes from opaque to clear and vice versa with the touch of a button located on the centre screen. The roof can be opened or closed in just 12 seconds, and the model weighs 65kg more than its coupe counterpart.

    Maserati MC20 Left Side View

    Available in a new colour known as Acquamarina, the Maserati MC20 Cielo boasts of additional features in the form of autonomous emergency braking, a 360-degree camera, and traffic sign information. A few other notable features include butterfly doors, parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and a blind-spot monitoring system.

    Maserati MC20 Rear View

    Under the hood, the Maserati MC20 Cielo continues to source power from the same 3.0-litre, V6 petrol engine as its coupe sibling, which produces a maximum power output of 641bhp and 730Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Maserati will launch the MC20 range in the country by the end of the year, and to read the finer details, you can click here

    Maserati MC20 Image
    Maserati MC20
    ₹ 3.65 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW introduces limited-run 50 Jahre edition M3 and M4 models

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maserati MC20 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maserati MC20 Right Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119687 Views
    779 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 41.47 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maserati-cars
    • other brands
    Maserati Ghibli

    Maserati Ghibli

    ₹ 1.20 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    All Maserati-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119687 Views
    779 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maserati MC20 Cielo breaks cover