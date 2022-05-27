CarWale
    BMW introduces limited-run 50 Jahre edition M3 and M4 models

    Gajanan Kashikar

    To mark the 50th anniversary of the M division, BMW has unveiled the M 50 Jahre editions of the M3 and M4 models. These high-performance sports cars come with subtle exclusive updates and are available in limited numbers for specific markets. Meanwhile, BMW has also unveiled the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe in Edition ColorVision.

    Wheel

    The BMW M4 50 Jahre edition models comes with special paint schemes, such as San Marino Blue, Carbon Black, Imola Red, Macao Blue, and Brands Hatch Grey. Additionally, the two-door coupe gets 19-inch M forged alloy wheels at the front and 20-inch at the rear with a two-spoke design. Moreover, BMW, for the first time, is offering these wheels in Gold Bronze matte and Orbit Grey matte finishes.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The interior of the Jahre edition M4 is based on the standard M4 coupe. However, the “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M'' lettering on the door sills and “M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M'' metal plaque located on the centre console make this special-edition M4 stand out. In addition, the headrests of the standard M Sport and the optional carbon-fibre bucket front seats also feature the same embroidered lettering.

    Front Backlit Door Sill Strips

    On the other hand, the M3 Jahre edition is exclusively available in the US and Canada and is limited to only 500 units. What’s more, BMW offers the M3 Jahre edition with five distinctive exterior colour options — each representing five of its predecessors. It comes in Limerock Grey, Cinnebar Red, Techno Violet, Fire Orange, and Interlagos Blue shades. Available as standard across the paint schemes is a set of M forged alloy wheels painted in Orbit Grey matte.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Like the M4 Jahre edition model, this M3 also gets “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” lettering on the door sills and M stripes on the headrests. It is worth noting that it not only gets an “M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” metal plaque on the centre console but also features a model identity plaque, for instance, “1/500”. That said, the carmaker might launch the M4 Jahre edition in India.

    Front Row Seats
