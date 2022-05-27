Tata Motors files for 125 patents in FY22; secures 56 grants during the same period

Over the last few years, the Indian automaker, Tata Motors Limited has been aggressively focussing on developing new technology for its products. The company has reportedly filed a record number of 125 patents in FY22, which is believed to be the highest ever in its history. During the same period, the company has also received a grant of 56 patents. The patents filed include a range of innovations and developments in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, and connected vehicle technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra Petkar, President and CTO, Tata Motors, said, “We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalization. An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst our workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery. We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers.”

