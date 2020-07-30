CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia electric crossover spied alongside the Tesla Model 3

    Kia electric crossover spied alongside the Tesla Model 3

    Authors Image

    Ajinkya Lad

    723 Views
    Kia electric crossover spied alongside the Tesla Model 3

    Kia’s bespoke electric crossover was recently spied testing alongside the Tesla Model 3. The latter is being used for benchmarking purposes.

    Kia Seltos Right Side View

    Spy shots reveal that the Kia electric crossover takes design cues from the Imagine by Kia concept that debuted last year at the Geneva Motor Show. The prototype clearly shows its low-slung stance, the swooping bonnet and the crossover silhouette.

    Kia Seltos Right Side View

    As known already, the electric crossover will be underpinned by Hyundai’s E-GMP electric architecture and will benefit from Kia’s tie-up with Rimac. The Kia electric crossover is expected to offer a range of over 500km and a charging time of sub-20 minutes. It is expected to use a 350kW fast-charging network and the 800-volt technology as the Porsche Taycan.

    Kia Seltos Right Rear Three Quarter

    While this electric crossover will be a mass market offering in Europe, Kia is also expected to offer a bespoke hotter version of the yet-unnamed crossover, which is likely to do the 0-100kmph sprint in under three seconds. Although this electric crossover will be a halo product for the Korean carmaker in Europe, it is a part of the 11 EV models that the company plans to introduce by 2025.

    • Kia
    • Seltos
    • Kia Seltos
    • Kia Electric Crossover
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.07 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.67 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.9 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.47 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.02 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11 Lakh
    • Kia-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    ₹ 10 - 14 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 5th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars