Kia electric crossover spied alongside the Tesla Model 3

Kia’s bespoke electric crossover was recently spied testing alongside the Tesla Model 3. The latter is being used for benchmarking purposes.

Spy shots reveal that the Kia electric crossover takes design cues from the Imagine by Kia concept that debuted last year at the Geneva Motor Show. The prototype clearly shows its low-slung stance, the swooping bonnet and the crossover silhouette.

As known already, the electric crossover will be underpinned by Hyundai’s E-GMP electric architecture and will benefit from Kia’s tie-up with Rimac. The Kia electric crossover is expected to offer a range of over 500km and a charging time of sub-20 minutes. It is expected to use a 350kW fast-charging network and the 800-volt technology as the Porsche Taycan.

While this electric crossover will be a mass market offering in Europe, Kia is also expected to offer a bespoke hotter version of the yet-unnamed crossover, which is likely to do the 0-100kmph sprint in under three seconds. Although this electric crossover will be a halo product for the Korean carmaker in Europe, it is a part of the 11 EV models that the company plans to introduce by 2025.