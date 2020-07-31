Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition launched: All you need to know

Jeep celebrates the third anniversary of the Compass in India by introducing a global limited edition, the ‘Night Eagle’. The newly launched Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is available in a ‘Black’ theme and is based on the Longitude Plus variant. The SUV gets distinctive cosmetic and feature updates over the standard model. The SUV can be had in both petrol and diesel engine options. Sadly, only 250 units of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle will be produced in India.

Exterior

The limited edition, Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant is available in four colour options – vocal white, exotica red, brilliant black and magnesio grey. The newly launched variant is available in its exquisite ‘black’ theme inside-out. The variant gets a black ‘Jeep’ badging on the front and rear. Additionally, it gets glossy black exterior accents on the seven-slot grille, on the periphery of the DLO (daylight opening) and also the fog lamp bezels. The vehicle gets a standard glossy black roof and 18-inch black wheels.

Interior and features

The newly launched Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets black ‘Techno Leather’ seats. The passenger cabin is embellished with glossy black accents to enhance the overall ambience for the occupants. The feature list is shared with the regular Longitude variant, it gets – cruise control (AT only), 50 safety and security features, seven-inch UConnect infotainment system, four airbags, ABS, traction control, ESC, hill start assist, electronic parking brake, engine start/stop button, keyless entry, disc brakes for all four wheels, frequency damped suspension, power folding ORVMs, front cornering fog lamps and a reverse parking camera.

Engine

Mechanically, the newly launched Jeep Compass Night Eagle is available in BS6 compliant 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine options. The turbo petrol engine is mated to a seven-speed DDCT to produce 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. The diesel engine is available in both six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic transmission with an all-wheel drive option. The diesel engine produces 171bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Price

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol trim (4x2) with the seven-speed DCT is priced at Rs 20.14 lakh. The 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (4x2) with a six-speed manual transmission is priced at Rs 20.75 lakh, while the 4x4 diesel with nine-speed automatic transmission is priced at Rs 23.31 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom Mumbai).