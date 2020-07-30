CarWale
    Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition - Top 5 exterior highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    521 Views
    Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition - Top 5 exterior highlights

    Jeep India today announced the introduction of the Night Eagle Edition package for the Compass. It brings in many new cosmetic changes with this special model to celebrate the carmaker's third anniversary in the country. Let's take a look at the top five changes that this Night Eagle model brings in with its arrival.

    1. Tweaked front

    Jeep Compass Front view

    The fascia of this special trim gets glossy black exterior accents on Jeep's iconic seven-slot grille. Similar black embellishments can be seen on the periphery of the DLO (daylight opening) and even the fog lamp bezels.

    2. Blacked-out top

    The Night Eagle Edition abroad gets a black roof as an option. However, that's not the case in our market. Jeep India has given a blacked-out roof and roof rails as standard for Indian customers.

    Jeep Compass left rear three quarter

    3. Exclusivity

    Since this one is Jeep's first ever global limited edition model in India, the carmaker wants to keep it exclusive for customers. It's offering only 250 units of the same. These get a black JEEP badge on the outside and we hope it also flaunts a special 'Night Eagle' badge as well.

    4. Black alloys

    Jeep Compass Wheel

    In the past we have seen many manufacturers bring in dark or black editions of their SUVs with dark wheels. Jeep has also done the same thing here and equipped this version with 18-inch black alloys.

    5. Four colour choices

    In international markets, the Night Eagle edition comes in six mono-tone exterior colour options and five dual-colour options with a blacked-out roof. This model for India will be more unique with just four paint options including exotica red, vocal white, magnesio grey and brilliant black.

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter
