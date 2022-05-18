CarWale
    Jeep Meridian to be launched in India tomorrow

    Jay Shah

    Jeep Meridian to be launched in India tomorrow

    - Bookings underway for Rs 50,000

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic gearboxes

    Jeep India is all set to reveal the prices of the Meridian tomorrow. The bookings for the SUV commenced on 3 May for Rs 50,000 and the model has also started arriving at dealerships across the country. We have driven the new Jeep Meridian and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Jeep Meridian Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of dimensions, the Jeep Meridian measures 4,769mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,782mm (146mm more than the Compass). It’s based on the five-seat Jeep Compass and is being produced locally with 82 per cent localisation. The exterior highlights of the Meridian are the LED projector headlamps with integrated horizontal DRLs, signature seven-box front grille, LED fog lamps, split tail lamps, dual-tone paint scheme, and 18-inch alloy wheels. 

    Jeep Meridian Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin gets a two-tone black and brown colour theme with a dash-mounted free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, powered front seats with ventilation function, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, one-touch electric tumble for second-row seats, and more. The Meridian is likely to be offered in Limited and Limited (O) variants. 

    Jeep Meridian Third Row Seats

    Under the hood, the Meridian comes with a single 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain. The engine has an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is also equipped with the brand’s 4x4 drivetrain which is offered with the automated version. 

    Jeep Meridian Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    We expect the Meridian to be priced from Rs 26 lakh to Rs 32 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the rivals to Jeep’s three-row SUV will include MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Skoda Kodiaq

