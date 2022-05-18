Jeep Meridian to be launched in India tomorrow

- Bookings underway for Rs 50,000

- Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic gearboxes

Jeep India is all set to reveal the prices of the Meridian tomorrow. The bookings for the SUV commenced on 3 May for Rs 50,000 and the model has also started arriving at dealerships across the country. We have driven the new Jeep Meridian and you can read our first-drive review here.

In terms of dimensions, the Jeep Meridian measures 4,769mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,782mm (146mm more than the Compass). It’s based on the five-seat Jeep Compass and is being produced locally with 82 per cent localisation. The exterior highlights of the Meridian are the LED projector headlamps with integrated horizontal DRLs, signature seven-box front grille, LED fog lamps, split tail lamps, dual-tone paint scheme, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin gets a two-tone black and brown colour theme with a dash-mounted free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, powered front seats with ventilation function, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, one-touch electric tumble for second-row seats, and more. The Meridian is likely to be offered in Limited and Limited (O) variants.

Under the hood, the Meridian comes with a single 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain. The engine has an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is also equipped with the brand’s 4x4 drivetrain which is offered with the automated version.

We expect the Meridian to be priced from Rs 26 lakh to Rs 32 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the rivals to Jeep’s three-row SUV will include MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Skoda Kodiaq.