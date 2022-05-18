CarWale
    India-bound all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC global debut on 1 June

    Gajanan Kashikar

    India-bound all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC global debut on 1 June

    Mercedes-Benz has teased the new-generation GLC ahead of its world premiere slated for 1 June, 2022. For India, the on-sale GLC was the most sought-after SUV for the brand in the last calendar year and the highest-selling SUV in the first quarter of 2022.

    The most notable feature of the new GLC will be in the form of new engines with electric assist. Each powertrain in its range will include some form of electrification — a 48V mild-hybrid system could be standard. Mercedes has also confirmed a new plug-in hybrid version with an approximate 100km electric-only range.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Left Front Three Quarter

    Further, the high-performance AMG GLC 43 is most likely to get the same engine as the new C43 4Matic, while the top-rung GLC 63 may bear a newly developed 2.0-litre, four-cylinder plug-in hybrid petrol engine that will also power the upcoming AMG C63. Besides this, a new version of the all-electric EQC could be on the cards.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    The next-generation GLC is expected to be longer, wider, and taller with a slightly extra wheelbase than the outgoing model. Additionally, it will feature a new sporty design language, especially a new fascia. Going by the spy photographs, the automaker will bestow it with a large new grille, slim headlights, new door-positioned sideview mirrors, a split shoulder line above the front and rear wheel arches, and new triangular rear lights.

    It is believed that the new GLC will come with a completely overhauled interior. For instance, it will have a new dashboard with a 12.3-inch driver display, a central information hub with portable orientation — probably an 11.9-inch screen, a new steering wheel, multi-zone temperature control, a wireless charging pad, USB Type-C ports, and new seats. The trackpad and switches on the centre console are unlikely to appear in the new model, but we cannot rule out the possibility.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    The new Mercedes-Benz GLC could go on sale sometime later this year, followed by its launch in the Indian market.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    ₹ 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
