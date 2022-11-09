CarWale
    Jeep Compass prices revised by up to Rs 1.20 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Jeep Compass prices revised by up to Rs 1.20 lakh

    - Jeep Compass prices hiked four times this year

    - Previous price increase amounted to Rs 90,000

    Jeep India has once again revised the prices of the Compass, a little over two months after the last price hike. This month, the carmaker has increased the prices of 15 variants, while the price of one variant has been reduced. Additionally, the company is likely to have discontinued the base-spec Sport 1.4 petrol MT variant.

    The Jeep Compass Fifth Anniversary Edition 1.4 petrol DCT variant receives the most significant price rise of Rs 1.20 lakh. At the same time, the brand has reduced the price of the Fifth Anniversary Edition 2.0 diesel MT variant by Rs 40,000.

    The Model S (O) 1.4 petrol DCT, Model S (O) 2.0 diesel MT, and Model S (O) diesel 4x4 AT variants of the Jeep Compass have now become dearer by Rs 45,000 each. Similarly, the Limited (O) 1.4 petrol DCT, Limited (O) 2.0 diesel MT, Limited (O) 2.0 diesel 4x4 AT, and Fifth Anniversary Edition 2.0 diesel 4x4 AT variants will now command a premium of Rs 40,000.

    Prices of the Jeep Compass Longitude (O) 1.4 petrol DCT, Night Eagle (O) 1.4 petrol DCT, Longitude (O) 2.0 diesel MT, and Night Eagle (O) 2.0 diesel MT variants have been hiked by Rs 25,000. Meanwhile, the Sport petrol 1.4 DCT, Sport 2.0 diesel MT, Trailhawk 2.0 diesel 4x4 MT variants have become dearer by Rs 20,000 each. This is the fourth price hike for the Compass this year. The last price rise took place in September when prices were increased by a uniform amount of Rs 90,000.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 19.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 22.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 24.22 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 22.44 Lakh
    Pune₹ 22.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 23.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 21.24 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 23.38 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 22.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 21.22 Lakh

