Isuzu MU-X now available with 8 years and 2 lakh kms warranty

December 13, 2019, 03:47 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Isuzu MU-X now available with 8 years and 2 lakh kms warranty

Isuzu MU-X now available with 8 years and 2 lakh kms warranty

- Isuzu MU-X now available with additional three-years extended warranty on powertrain at no extra cost

- The offer, which is applicable exclusively for BS4 models of the MU-X, will be available till 31 December 2019

Isuzu Motors India has launched an extended three-year/50,000 kms warranty on the powertrain for the MU-X.  Available at no additional cost to the buyer, this extended warranty will be applicable only for the BS4 models of the MU-X up to 31 December 2019.

The new package for the Isuzu MU-X includes a three-year / 50,000 kms extended warranty on the powertrain in addition to the five-year / 1,50,000 kms warranty and free periodic maintenance under the ‘5ecure’ package. 

The free periodic maintenance under the five-year / 1,50,000 kms warranty includes PMS parts, lubricants and related labour costs under ‘5ecure’ package. This excludes wear and tear as well as accidental damage related repairs.

Isuzu MU-X Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 33.12 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 34.35 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 33.96 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 33.41 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 32.66 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 29.96 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 33.05 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 30.55 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31 Lakhs onwards

