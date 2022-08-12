India-bound new 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV goes on sale in Europe

German luxury auto giant Mercedes-Benz has introduced the all-new EQS SUV in Europe, with prices starting at €110,658.10. While the firm has also opened its order books for the electric SUV, the deliveries will commence in December this year. Meanwhile, it is available in three trims: EQS 450+, EQS 450 4Matic, and EQS 580 4Matic.

Unveiled in April this year, the first-ever EQS SUV is an electric equivalent of the combustion-engine GLS. It is the third Mercedes model after the EQS and EQE saloon to use the EVA - an architecture made for EVs. The EQS SUV is 5,125mm long, 1,959mm wide, and 1,718mm tall with a 3,210mm wheelbase. In fact, the electric SUV has the same wheelbase as the EQS saloon.

Thanks to the EQ family design language, the EQS SUV appears identical to other EQ models. It features a light bar that adjoins the headlights, a large blanked-off grille, and 3D rear lights with a horizontal light strip. The electric SUV also gets flush door handles.

Inside, Mercedes offers the EQS SUV with the 56-inch, single-piece curved glass MBUX Hyperscreen setup comprising three distinctive displays. It has an eight-core processor and 24GB RAM. Besides this, the rear also comes with a dual-screen system and a tablet-like controller. Meanwhile, it is available in a seven-seat layout option.

While the rear-wheel-drive 450+ generates 355bhp and 568Nm, the 450 4Matic produces 355bhp but 800Nm. Then, the top-of-the-range 580 4Matic makes 536bhp and 858Nm. Further, the EQS 450+ has a WLTP-certified travel range between 536km and 660km. On the other hand, the dual-motor 450 4Matic and 580 4Matic trims provide a travel range between 507km to 613km, as per WLTP. As claimed, the EQS SUV can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes when plugged into a DC fast charger.