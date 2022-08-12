2022 Hyundai Tucson waiting period stretches to up to 10 months

- Hyundai aims to sell 5,000 units of the new Tucson annually

- The model was launched with prices starting at 27.70 lakh

Earlier this week, Hyundai India introduced the fourth-gen Tucson in the country, with prices starting at Rs 27.70 lakh (all India, ex-showroom). The carmaker has now gone ahead to announce the waiting period for the model.

According to Hyundai, the new Tucson already commands a waiting period of 8-10 months. Additionally, the carmaker aims to sell 5,000 units of its flagship SUV in the country, which comes down to a monthly sale of more than 400 units.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is available in two variants including Platinum and Signature, across seven colour options. Under the hood, the model is powered by a range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with six-speed and eight-speed automatic transmissions. Feature highlights of the new Tucson include Level 2 ADAS, an all-new exterior design, all LED lighting, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and much more.