India gets its first organic waste-powered EV charging station in Mumbai

Aditya Thackeray, Minister of Environment and Tourism, Maharashtra, inaugurated India’s first-ever biogas-powered fast electric-vehicle charging station at Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mumbai, on 9 May, 2022.

The ward D of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and AeroCare Clean Energy have jointly developed this organic waste-powered fast-charging station. This waste management plant generates 220 units of energy from household waste to power streetlights. Now, it will also be powering the EV charging stations. Besides this, the fast-charger will be available for EV owners at an affordable price, says BMC.

Installed in 2021, the biogas electricity generation facility has utilisesed about 1.5 lakh kilograms of food waste so far to generate electricity. Meanwhile, to speed up EV adoption, BMC intends to install such organic waste-powered EV charging stations in 24 of its administrative wards.

In a Twitter post, Aditya Thackeray, said, “Inaugurated India’s first EV charging station powered by biogas at Keshavrao Khadye Marg today, which generates 220 units of energy from household waste. Along with powering streetlights, this energy plant will now charge electric vehicles too.”