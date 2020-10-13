Hyundai Verna gets new E base variant; prices start at Rs 9.03 lakh

- Hyundai Verna E variant is available only with the 1.5-litre petrol engine

- Compared to the outgoing base variant, the E variant misses out on a few features

Hyundai India has discreetly launched a new base variant for the Verna, with prices starting at Rs 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom). Known as the E variant and offered only with the 1.5-litre petrol engine, it is priced approximately Rs 35,000 lower than the S variant, which was previously the entry-level variant in the sedan’s range.

Feature-wise, the Hyundai Verna E variant is similar to the S variant of the model, although it misses out on the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front and rear speakers, sunglass holder, front USB charger, and a shark fin antenna.

Powertrain options on the Hyundai Verna E variant are limited to a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. Paired to a five-speed manual transmission, the model is said to return an ARAI approved fuel efficiency of 17.7kmpl.