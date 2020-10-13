Hyundai Navratri Car Care Camp to be held from 14-22 October

- Hyundai will have special offers during the nine-day festive period

- Customers can avail discounts on labour, interior cleaning, exterior beautification, and anti-rust

Hyundai Motor India has announced a celebratory nine-day Navratri Car Care Camp that will be held from 14-22 October, 2020. The company will be offering a range of benefits across the model range during the camp.

As a part of the Navratri Car Care Camp, Hyundai will offer a free 50-point check, a 10 per cent discount on wheel alignment and wheel balancing, as well as a 20 per cent discount on interior cleaning, exterior beautification, anti-rust, and body-paint. Cars that are less than five years old get a mechanical labour discount of 15 per cent on periodic services and running repairs, while cars older than five years get a mechanical labour discount of 5 per cent on running repairs.

Commenting on the launch of the camp, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai being a lifetime partner to its customers is committed to continuously introduce service initiatives for best ownership experience. With the upcoming festive season, we wish to celebrate and connect with our customers through few of these innovative initiatives thereby giving quality time for a happy life.”