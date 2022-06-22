CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Stargazer interior details leaked

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    611 Views
    Hyundai Stargazer interior details leaked

    - New interior details leaked ahead of unveil

    - It is likely to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options

    South Korean automaker, Hyundai recently teased the upcoming Stargazer MPV ahead of its anticipated debut in Indonesia in August. This time around, fresh interior details have been leaked on social media.

    Hyundai Front Row Seats

    As seen in the teaser images, the upcoming Stargazer MPV will get premium upholstery and will accommodate six to seven occupants. The vehicle will offer captain seats in the second row. The dashboard is highlighted by a large free-floating touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Further, the vehicle is expected to get ADAS, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and more.

    As for the exterior, the Stargazer will get sporty styling elements in the form of a coupe-like roofline, machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, strong shoulder lines, shark fin antenna, LED taillights, and more. The company is yet to make an official announcement regarding its plans to introduce the Stargazer MPV in India. 

    Hyundai Front Row Seats

    If introduced in India, the Stargazer will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Post launch, the Hyundai Stargazer will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Carens, and the Marazzo.

    Image source - RL

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza mid variant spotted; interiors leaked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6666 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16thJUN
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    6666 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Stargazer interior details leaked