Hyundai Stargazer interior details leaked

South Korean automaker, Hyundai recently teased the upcoming Stargazer MPV ahead of its anticipated debut in Indonesia in August. This time around, fresh interior details have been leaked on social media.

As seen in the teaser images, the upcoming Stargazer MPV will get premium upholstery and will accommodate six to seven occupants. The vehicle will offer captain seats in the second row. The dashboard is highlighted by a large free-floating touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Further, the vehicle is expected to get ADAS, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and more.

As for the exterior, the Stargazer will get sporty styling elements in the form of a coupe-like roofline, machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, strong shoulder lines, shark fin antenna, LED taillights, and more. The company is yet to make an official announcement regarding its plans to introduce the Stargazer MPV in India.

If introduced in India, the Stargazer will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Post launch, the Hyundai Stargazer will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Carens, and the Marazzo.

Image source - RL