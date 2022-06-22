CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza mid variant spotted; interiors leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    491 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza mid variant spotted; interiors leaked

    - 2022 Maruti Brezza will be offered in four variants

    - The model will be launched in India on 30 June

    New details of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza continue to emerge ahead of the model’s launch which will take place on 30 June. New data shared on the web give us our first look at the mid variant of Maruti’s sub-four metre SUV.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Rear View

    We already know that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered in four variants across six mono-tone and three dual-tone colours, details of which can be read here. As seen in the images, the mid-variant of the new Brezza is likely to miss out on the dual LED DRL setup up-front. The model gets body-coloured ORVMs, wrap-around LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop light, Brezza lettering on the boot lid, and SHVS badging. It also misses out on a few features such as the contrast-coloured front skid plate and fog lights.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Dashboard

    Inside, the mid-variant of the new Maruti Brezza will come equipped with a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a revised centre console, steering-mounted controls, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, A-pillar mounted tweeters, all four power windows, headlight leveler, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Dashboard

    Under the hood, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre K12C petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit could be standard, while a six-speed automatic unit with paddle shifters has been confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022
    ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    New India-spec Hyundai Tucson to be unveiled on 13 July, 2022

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Gallery

