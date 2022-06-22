New Maruti Suzuki Brezza mid variant spotted; interiors leaked

- 2022 Maruti Brezza will be offered in four variants

- The model will be launched in India on 30 June

New details of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza continue to emerge ahead of the model’s launch which will take place on 30 June. New data shared on the web give us our first look at the mid variant of Maruti’s sub-four metre SUV.

We already know that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered in four variants across six mono-tone and three dual-tone colours, details of which can be read here. As seen in the images, the mid-variant of the new Brezza is likely to miss out on the dual LED DRL setup up-front. The model gets body-coloured ORVMs, wrap-around LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop light, Brezza lettering on the boot lid, and SHVS badging. It also misses out on a few features such as the contrast-coloured front skid plate and fog lights.

Inside, the mid-variant of the new Maruti Brezza will come equipped with a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a revised centre console, steering-mounted controls, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, A-pillar mounted tweeters, all four power windows, headlight leveler, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Under the hood, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre K12C petrol engine producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit could be standard, while a six-speed automatic unit with paddle shifters has been confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.

