Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS scores two stars in GNCAP test

-Two stars for adult occupant protection

-Two stars for child occupant protection

In the latest round of GNCAP tests, the India made Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS has scored two stars. It has achieved two-star rating in adult occupants and child protection respectively. As standard, all versions of the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS offer dual front airbags and pre-tensioners for both the front seat belts.

In test, its structure and foot well area was rated as unstable. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection was weak for the driver and adequate for the passenger leading to limitation of the Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) points having standard SBR for front passengers. The safety test also rated the hatchback’s body shell integrity as unstable.

Currently, the Global NCAP only tests frontal crash protection for occupants and not side-impact and pedestrian protection. These very relevant safety scenarios will form part of the future evolution of Global NCAP’s crash test protocols in India.