Hyundai i20 Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Spec Comparison

Just days before Diwali, Hyundai launched its much-awaited premium hatchback, the i20, at an introductory ex-showroom starting price of Rs 6,79,900. The third-generation premium hatchback is available in four variants - Magna, Sportz, Asta, and the Asta (O). On the other hand, we have the premium hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, the Baleno. Sold via Maruti Suzuki’s premium sales outlet, Nexa, the Baleno hatchback is offered in four variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and the Alpha. Over the last few years, the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno have been the strong competitors in this segment. Read below to learn more about the key differences between these two models.

Exterior

The Hyundai i20 is based on the global design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The new-generation model features edgy and sharp character lines that exhibit a confident and futuristic appeal. The strong character lines on the hood give the vehicle a definitive presence. Fresh design highlights include parametric jewel pattern grille, LED projector headlamps, and LED DRLs that creates a premium and flamboyant interest. The vehicle is equipped with projector fog lamps with air curtains to offer enhanced safety and aerodynamics. The R16 diamond cut alloy wheels and flyback chrome beltline design adds to the hatchback’s unique charm.

Early last year, Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno facelift with revised fascia, which includes new grille with 3D detailing. The top-spec model also gets LED projector headlamps over the bi-xenon units in the older model. The hatchback rides on precision-cut 16-inch alloy wheels. However, the overall styling seems dated now and a new generation model would be required to attract fresh buyers.

Interior

The Hyundai i20 gets leather steering with a satin chrome finish. Additionally, the vehicle gets interesting set of features, in the form of blue ambient light, leather seat upholstery, electric sunroof, oxyboost air purifier with air quality indicator, and wireless charging with a cooling pad. The unique centre fascia design features a 10.24-inch HD infotainment with a navigation system, and a digital cluster with TFT Multi-Information Display (MID).

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a black interior with premium blue detailing, dual tone seat fabric and exclusive interior ornamentation. The feature list includes 17.78cms capacitive touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition. The display gives out necessary vehicle information and alerts like low fuel, parking brake and more.

Engine

The Hyundai i20 is offered with BS6-complaint two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) option. The manual variant generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm, while the IVT option produces 86bhp at 6,000rpm. The 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000 rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm. This engine is available in 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) options with a fuel efficiency figure of 20.25 kmpl and 20 kmpl respectively. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine produces 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the diesel option across its product line-up with the BS6 update. The Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The engine gets five-speed manual transmission as standard and CVT option. Maruti Suzuki also offers a Smart Hybrid option in the Baleno with a five-speed manual transmission. It has an integrated starter generator with lithium-ion and a lead acid battery to offer better driving experience. The Torque Assist function reduces the load on the engine and thereby offers better fuel efficiency. The Smart Hybrid option is available only in Delta and Zeta variants.

Conclusion

The Hyundai i20 is takes a lead in terms of fresh design highlights, features, and engine options. However, the i20 commands a premium price across the variants and is priced higher than most cars in its segment. The top-spec Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha automatic is available at the price of the mid-range diesel Sportz variant of the Hyundai i20. The Baleno takes a lead in terms of prices, therefore depending on individual needs, new buyers can opt for either one of them.