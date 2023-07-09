Hyundai Exter India launch tomorrow

- Will be offered in seven trims

- Comes equipped with 40+ advanced safety features

South Korean automaker, Hyundai, is set to launch the much-awaited micro-SUV in India tomorrow. The Exter will be the brand’s entry-level SUV and will sit below the Venue. The bookings for the five-seater SUV have already commenced against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 and the deliveries are expected to begin soon.

Hyundai Exter design and exterior

Hyundai has already revealed the design as well as the interior of the car. It sports a parametric pattern on the front fascia, along with roof rails and H-shaped LED DRLs. The headlamps are housed on the front bumpers similar to the Venue, and a dual-tone cladding can also be seen on the lower front bumper.

Hyundai Exter interior

Inside, the Exter will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a fully digital driver’s display, a voice-enabled sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and cruise control. Apart from this, the manufacturer will also offer a first-in-segment dashcam with dual cameras, three-point seat belt, TPMS, and six airbags as standard across all variants.

Hyundai Exter engine and powertrain

At the heart of the Exter will be a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. Also on offer will be a CNG version that will generate 68bhp and 95Nm of torque.

Hyundai Exter rivals and competition

Upon its launch, the Exter will lock horns with the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kwid.