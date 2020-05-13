Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Hyundai Elantra Driven: Now in Pictures

Hyundai Elantra Driven: Now in Pictures

May 13, 2020, 02:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
723 Views
Hyundai Elantra Driven: Now in Pictures

Last year, Hyundai introduced the facelifted Elantra in India with some comprehensive changes both inside and out. The D-segment sedan got sharper styling along with newer features to stay relevant as well as competitive in its segment. We have driven the petrol-automatic derivative of the Elantra in the SX (O) trim and let us take a detailed look at it with our picture gallery.

Hyundai Elantra Front view

The updated Elantra wears Hyundai’s new cascading grille design. What catches attention more than the grille is the sharp set of headlights which get angular LED lighting.

Hyundai Elantra Front view

The front bumper continues with aggressive creases with triangular fog lamps on either side. There are creases on the bonnet which add to the overall drama upfront.

Hyundai Elantra left rear three quarter

At the back, the i30 inspiration is seen in the chiselled LED tail lights which are now more upmarket than before. But the coupe-like silhouette remains more or less the same.

Hyundai Elantra Rear view

The updated Elantra measures 4620x1800x1465mm in dimension with a wheelbase of 2700 mm. And it sits on 205/60 profiled 16-inch alloy wheels.

Hyundai Elantra Dashboard

Inside, there’s a new steering wheel, redesigned dials for the air-con and dual-tone interiors. There are high-quality materials used all around elevating the cabin feel.

Hyundai Elantra Instrument cluster

The instrument console has a clean layout and gets a carbonfibre finish. Features offered are wireless charging, two-zone climate control, eight-speakers, reverse camera, and TPMS.

Hyundai Elantra Mirror

More importantly, the Elantra now comes loaded with Hyundai’s BlueLink connected system. Similar to the Venue, the Elantra gets more than 33 connected options.

Hyundai Elantra Interior

In terms of safety, the sedan also gets six airbags standard across all variants. Moreover, equipment like ABS, EBD, ESP, seatbelt and speed warning comes as standard.

Hyundai Elantra Front-Seats

Getting to the seats, the front seats are pretty comfortable and supportive. They are cooled too and the driver seat gets an eight-way electric adjustment.

Hyundai Elantra Rear Seat Space

You’d have to squat a bit to get in the back seat – which would be a trouble for the elderly – but it’s a good place to be in with ample legroom and a comfortable posture.

Hyundai Elantra Engine Bay

Under the hood, the Korean sedan has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 152bhp and 192Nm. It is coupled to a six-speed automatic.

Hyundai Elantra Action

There’s no diesel Elantra for now, but it will surely join the line-up sometime soon in the BS6 guise. As for the fuel efficiency, Hyundai claims the petrol-auto to return 14.6kmpl.

Hyundai Elantra Action

The petrol motor feels brisk, but power delivery is also quite linear. But it leaves you wishing for a sudden rush of power when there’s a need for quick overtaking.

Hyundai Elantra Action

But driving in normal conditions, the Elantra feels very refined and offers enough grunt. The ride and handling are comfort-oriented and the suspension absorbs bumps well.

Hyundai Elantra Action

Ground clearance is not an issue for the new Elantra either. But sporty handling is not really its forte thanks to a slightly numb steering and evident body roll.

Hyundai Elantra Badges

Priced between Rs15.89 – 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Elantra competes against the likes of the Toyota Corolla Altis, Skoda Octavia and Honda Civic in the D-segment.

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

2019 Hyundai Elantra Petrol First Drive Review 

  • Hyundai
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
Hyundai Elantra Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.85 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.02 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 18.56 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.21 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.96 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 19.35 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.76 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.66 Lakh onwards

