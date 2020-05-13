Bridgestone India resumes operations

- Ramp-up has been initiated in a phased manner across manufacturing plants and warehouses

- Will be carried out in-line with the directives issued by the Government authorities

In light of the Government’s revised guidelines, Bridgestone India has started its operations across its manufacturing facilities in Indore and Pune.

The company has also resumed operations across most of its warehouses. Bridgestone India’s ramp-up has been planned in a phased manner, keeping the focus on the safety of their employees and ensure continuity of business operations.

Bridgestone will strictly follow the guidance and recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), and government regulators. Also, Bridgestone has implemented thorough procedures and checklists, in accordance with the safety, and quality protocols for the prevention of occupational hazards. It ensures social distancing and adequate protection of our employees and partners.

Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India, said: “Safety is our core value and remains a top priority even in these uncertain times. The safety of our people and partners is of utmost importance, and we are following all necessary protocols to ensure they remain safe. Another major focus right now is for us to ensure business continuity, which is essential for the economy, as it tries to overcome the COVID-19 setback. We are being agile in our approach and continue to improvise as the situation evolves; however, what remains constant is our commitment to safety and quality. In this, we adhere to the global best practices from the Bridgestone Group.”