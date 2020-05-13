Kia Picanto facelift revealed in Korea

- Gets updated design and new engine

- Global debut expected later this year

Kia has officially revealed first images of the updated Picanto (or Kia Morning as it is called in South Korea). The little city hatchback gets a revised styling along with updated cabin and new powertrain options.

In terms of exterior changes, the redesigned ‘tiger-nose’ grille gets single silver-finished louvre. The headlamps get redesigned LED signature while the lower bumper has been re-profiled as well. Even the taillamps get a redesign LED lighting which looks quite upmarket than before. The GT-Line gets dual chrome-finished exhaust tips at the back but they appear to be faux instead of functional. The hatchback also gets 16-inch alloy wheels as optional.

On the inside, the cosmetic changes add contrast inserts on air vents and around the centre console. The floating eight-inch infotainment system is joined by a colourful driver’s display. Usual equipment offered across the trim levels is carried over. Also, the UVO connectivity system is now offered in many trims. And the driver’s side seat ventilation is also available as an optional extra. In terms of safety, the Picanto already came with auto braking. But now it also gets lane assist and departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and traffic alert systems.

Engine-wise, the Picanto is offered with a choice of 1.0-litre three-cylinder and a slightly bigger 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine option. A turbocharged version of the 1.0-litre unit is also offered. The newest-generation of the Smartstream G powertrain produces 75bhp and 95Nm, which is up by 7bhp compared to the previous engine. It is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 15.7kmpl.

After it goes on sale in Korea, the updated Kia Picanto is expected to hit the global markets by the end of this year.