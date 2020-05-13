Please Tell Us Your City

  Honda Cars India re-opens dealerships across the country

Honda Cars India re-opens dealerships across the country

May 13, 2020, 11:44 AM IST by Abhishek Nigam
Honda Cars India re-opens dealerships across the country

- 155 dealership facilities have re-opened so far across the country 

- Includes 118 showrooms and 155 service outlets

Honda Cars India have announced  that 155 dealership facilities have re-opened so far across the country after getting necessary approvals from local authorities to restart operations. This includes 118 showrooms and 155 service outlets cumulatively. The dealerships had started opening sequentially after significant easing of restrictions on economic activities by the government last week. With safety and well-being of customers and dealer staff as top most priority, HCIL is closely working with all dealership to ensure strict adherence to the comprehensive guidelines of sanitization, safety & distancing in line with government norms as well as specified by the company. 

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the dealerships include preparation before restart of operations in terms of facility readiness, equipment fitness check, availability of personal protective and sanitization equipment, manpower readiness and sanitization. Once the operation starts, there is heightened focus on Contact less Customer experience with extensive use of digitalized mediums for product explanation and online means of communication for all sales and service needs. Specific protocols are to be followed for entry into dealership facility, pre-sales customer test drives, sales activity, receiving cars for service, road tests, shop floor handling and finally delivering the car back to the customer. These safety guidelines are being applied across the facility including customer areas, back office, shop floor, parts storage and other areas.  

  • Honda city
  • Honda Civic
  • Honda CR-V
