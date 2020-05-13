Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda India contributes Rs 1.2 crore to fund ventilators and PPE kits

Skoda India contributes Rs 1.2 crore to fund ventilators and PPE kits

May 13, 2020, 09:30 AM IST by Santosh Nair
21 Views
Write a comment
Skoda India contributes Rs 1.2 crore to fund ventilators and PPE kits

- Employees contributed a day’s salary to fund ventilators and PPE kits

- Company also distributed dry ration and essential medicines to needy families and patients

In addition to the initial contribution of Rs 1 crore by Skoda India, the company’s employees in Pune and Aurangabad contributed a day’s salary to raise over Rs 1.2 crore.

The money will fund 15 ventilators, 15 monitors and 3,750 PPE kits for COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad. Additionally, the company has distributed 21 tons of dry ration to needy families in Khed and Bhosari villages. They’ve also donated essential medicines to Sassoon General Hospital worth Rs 22.34 lakh.

Skoda India has also used its factory engineer’s expertise to produce reusable face shields. The group has already distributed 12,000 units of face-shields to hospitals and healthcare providers in Aurangabad, Beed, Latur and Pune. Moreover, Skoda India has been advocating ideals of safe distancing, home-isolation and tips on safe keep of vehicles during the lockdown.

  • Skoda
  • Octavia
  • Skoda Octavia
  • Skoda Superb facelift
  • New Octavia
  • Skoda New Octavia
  • Karoq
  • Skoda Karoq
  • Skoda Kamiq
  • Kamiq
  • Superb Facelift
  • New Rapid
  • Skoda New Rapid
  • Vision IN Concept
  • Skoda Vision IN Concept
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Skoda Octavia Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 45.48 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 45.47 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 41.92 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 45.58 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 43.32 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 42.05 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 43.68 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 40.26 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 40.8 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1096 Likes
167036 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104180 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in