Skoda India contributes Rs 1.2 crore to fund ventilators and PPE kits

- Employees contributed a day’s salary to fund ventilators and PPE kits

- Company also distributed dry ration and essential medicines to needy families and patients

In addition to the initial contribution of Rs 1 crore by Skoda India, the company’s employees in Pune and Aurangabad contributed a day’s salary to raise over Rs 1.2 crore.

The money will fund 15 ventilators, 15 monitors and 3,750 PPE kits for COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad. Additionally, the company has distributed 21 tons of dry ration to needy families in Khed and Bhosari villages. They’ve also donated essential medicines to Sassoon General Hospital worth Rs 22.34 lakh.

Skoda India has also used its factory engineer’s expertise to produce reusable face shields. The group has already distributed 12,000 units of face-shields to hospitals and healthcare providers in Aurangabad, Beed, Latur and Pune. Moreover, Skoda India has been advocating ideals of safe distancing, home-isolation and tips on safe keep of vehicles during the lockdown.