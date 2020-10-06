CarWale
    Hyundai Creta price hiked by Rs 61,900; introduces a new base 'E' petrol variant

    Nikhil Puthran

    Nikhil Puthran

    Hyundai Creta price hiked by Rs 61,900; introduces a new base ‘E’ petrol variant

    - New base ‘E’ petrol variant launched at Rs 9.82 lakh 

    - Petrol EX manual variant price hiked by Rs 61,900 

    - Remaining petrol and diesel variants price hiked by Rs 11,900

    Launched earlier this year, the new Hyundai Creta prices have been hiked across petrol and diesel engine options. Additionally, the company has also introduced a new base ‘E’ variant, powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine which comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. This new base variant is priced at Rs 9,81,890 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

    In terms of price hike, the 1.5-petrol EX manual variant is now costlier by Rs 61,900. While, the other petrol and diesel variants witness a hike of Rs 11,900. Mechanically, the Hyundai Creta is available in three BS6 engine options - a 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). The SUV offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and three Traction Control Modes - Snow, Sand, and Mud. 

    The newly revised prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the Hyundai Creta are as follows - 

    1.5-litre MPi petrol

    MT E – Rs 9,81, 890 

    MT EX – Rs 10,60,900 (hiked by Rs 61,900)

    MT S – Rs 11,83,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    MT SX – Rs 13,57,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    IVT SX – Rs 15,05,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    IVT SX (O) – Rs 16,26,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900) 

    1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol

    DCT SX – Rs 16,27,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    DCT SX (DT) – Rs 16,27,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    DCT SX(O) – Rs 17,31,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    DCT SX(O) (DT) – Rs 17,31,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    1.5-litre CRDi diesel

    MT E – Rs 9,99,000         

    MT EX – Rs 11,60,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    MT S – Rs 12,88,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    MT SX – Rs 14,62,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    MT SX (O) – Rs 15,90,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    AT SX – Rs 16,10,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    AT SX (O) – Rs 17,31,900 (hiked by Rs 11,900)

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 9.83 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
