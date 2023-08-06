Hyundai Aura listed with discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 in August 2023

- Aura is offered in five variants

- CNG variants have the maximum cash discounts

Hyundai India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 on its entry-level sedan, the Aura in August 2023. The offers are in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. The model is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura variants and offers

The Hyundai Aura is offered in five variants – E, S, SX, SX Plus, and SX (O). As for its offers, the customers can avail of benefits such as exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 10,000, corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000, and cash benefits of up to Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 20,000, for petrol and CNG versions, respectively.

Offers Amount Cash discount Rs. 10,000 (petrol) / Rs. 20,000 (CNG) Exchange bonus Rs. 10,000 Corporate discount Rs. 3,000

These offers are valid till 31 August, 2023, and may vary depending on the variant, region, stock availability, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealerships to get more information.

Engine and specifications of Hyundai Aura

Under the hood, the Aura is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. The petrol motor generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, while the CNG version develops 68bhp and 95Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.