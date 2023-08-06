Citroen C3 Aircross feature list revealed ahead of launch

- Citroen C3 Aircross prices in India will be revealed in October

- Our review will go live at 9 AM on 6 August

Citroen C3 Aircross booking and launch timeline

Citroen pulled the covers off the C3 Aircross for the Indian market earlier this year, with bookings set to begin in September. The carmaker will launch the mid-size SUV and commence deliveries in October 2023.

New C3 Aircross feature list

In terms of features, the 2023 C3 Aircross will get body-coloured bumpers, a rear spoiler, halogen headlights, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, fog lights, a shark-fin antenna, LED tail lights, and roof rails.

Inside, the new Seltos rival will come equipped with features like a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MyCitroen Connect app with 35 smart features, manual AC, and rear AC vents mounted on the roof. It also receives remote keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering, front armrest, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold function, TPMS, and a reverse parking camera.

2023 Citroen C3 Aircross engine and specifications

Powering the new C3 Aircross will be a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with an output of 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission will be offered at launch, while an automatic version will arrive later. At the same time, Citroen is also working on an electrified version of the C3 Aircross.