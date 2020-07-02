Please Tell Us Your City

Honda WR-V facelift: Variants explained

July 02, 2020, 01:28 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Honda WR-V facelift: Variants explained

The Honda WR-V facelift has been launched in India earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in four variants across two powertrains. The WR-V facelift is offered in six colour options including Premium Amber Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.

The Honda WR-V facelift is available with two BS6-compliant engine options including a 1.2-litre petrol motor producing 88bhp and 110Nm of torque as well as a 1.5-litre diesel mill producing 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a five-speed manual transmission and six speed manual transmission respectively. The model is offered in four variants including SV petrol, VX petrol, SV diesel and VX diesel. Following are the variant-wise features of the WR-V facelift.

WR-V facelift SV MT (Petrol: Rs 8.50 lakh; Diesel: Rs 9.80 lakh):

Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

Halogen tail lights

Halogen fog lamps

LED high mounted stop lamp

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Body coloured door handle

Micro antenna

Height-adjustable driver seat

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice command

Steering mounted controls

One USB port

Four speakers

Climate control with touch control panel

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear view camera with guidelines

Rear parking sensors

High speed alert

WR-V facelift VX MT (Petrol: Rs 9.70 lakh; Diesel: Rs 11 lakh):

Electric sunroof

LED projector headlamps

LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

Turn indicator on ORVMs

Rear wiper and washer

Chrome door handle

Shark-fin antenna

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Two USB ports

Two tweeters

Push button start/stop

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Front centre arm-rest with storage

In India, the Honda WR-V facelift will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and upcoming models such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite.  

