Honda WR-V facelift: Variants explained

The Honda WR-V facelift has been launched in India earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in four variants across two powertrains. The WR-V facelift is offered in six colour options including Premium Amber Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.
The Honda WR-V facelift is available with two BS6-compliant engine options including a 1.2-litre petrol motor producing 88bhp and 110Nm of torque as well as a 1.5-litre diesel mill producing 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. These engines are paired to a five-speed manual transmission and six speed manual transmission respectively. The model is offered in four variants including SV petrol, VX petrol, SV diesel and VX diesel. Following are the variant-wise features of the WR-V facelift.
WR-V facelift SV MT (Petrol: Rs 8.50 lakh; Diesel: Rs 9.80 lakh):
Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs
Halogen tail lights
Halogen fog lamps
LED high mounted stop lamp
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Body coloured door handle
Micro antenna
Height-adjustable driver seat
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Voice command
Steering mounted controls
One USB port
Four speakers
Climate control with touch control panel
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Dual airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear view camera with guidelines
Rear parking sensors
High speed alert
WR-V facelift VX MT (Petrol: Rs 9.70 lakh; Diesel: Rs 11 lakh):
Electric sunroof
LED projector headlamps
LED tail lights
LED fog lamps
Turn indicator on ORVMs
Rear wiper and washer
Chrome door handle
Shark-fin antenna
Leather wrapped steering wheel
Two USB ports
Two tweeters
Push button start/stop
Cruise control
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Front centre arm-rest with storage
In India, the Honda WR-V facelift will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and upcoming models such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite.