Honda WR-V facelift launched in India; prices start at 8.50 lakh

- The Honda WR-V facelift is offered in four variants

- The model is available with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel powertrains

The Honda WR-V facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in four variants and six colour options. Bookings for the model began in March for an amount of Rs 21,000.

Engine options on the Honda WR-V facelift include BS6-compliant iterations of the 1.2-litre petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mill. The former is capable of producing 88bhp and 110Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. The petrol unit, which is paired to a five-speed manual transmission, returns a fuel economy of 16.5kmpl while the diesel unit, which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, gives a fuel efficiency of 23.7kmpl. The model is available in six colours including Premium Amber Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.

Changes to the exterior of the Honda WR-V facelift include a new fascia with elements such as a new front grille, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, LED fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and LED tail lights. Inside, the model is equipped with an electronic sunroof, electrically foldable ORVMs, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear view camera with sensors, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, height adjustable driver seat and cruise control.

Following are the variant-wise prices for the Honda WR-V facelift:

WR-V facelift SV MT Petrol: Rs 8.50 lakh

WR-V facelift VX MT Petrol: Rs 9.70 lakh

WR-V facelift SV MT Diesel: Rs 9.80 lakh

WR-V facelift VX MT Diesel: Rs 11 lakh