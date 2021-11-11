Honda SUV RS Concept unveiled globally

- To debut for the Indonesian market

- Will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Honda has taken the covers off its new mid-size SUV at the GIIAS Auto Show. The new SUV from the Japanese carmaker will be positioned under the recently unveiled BR-V and rival the mid-size SUVs globally that include Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Up front, Honda has adopted a rather approach to the exterior styling. Flanked by sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs is the front grille with a stud-type pattern that extends up to the bumper. The lower portion of the bumper gets silver skid plates and vertical cut-outs that will mostly house the fog lamps in the production-spec model.

Towards the side is chunky plastic cladding around the wheel arches and on the lower half of the doors. The dwindling roofline merges with the kinked window line giving the SUV a stylish look. Then there’s the two-tone paint scheme, silver roof rails along with black alloy wheels that add to the overall appeal. It’s the rear that’s got grabbed our attention with the sporty-looking split LED tail lamps. These are further adjoined by a thin light stripe that makes the posterior look wider.

Honda has not disclosed details as to the interior and engine specifications for this concept SUV. We expect more details to come to light in the coming weeks. It is not yet confirmed whether the RS Concept will make it to the Indian market. However, the carmaker has confirmed that it is looking to foray into the SUV segment with an India-specific model.