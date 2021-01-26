CarWale
    • Honda HR-V teased in hybrid guise

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    • To be revealed on 18 February 2021
    • Will feature a two-motor hybrid setup as standard

    Honda has officially teased its newest hybrid which will make its global debut on 18 February. The vehicle in question is the electrified HR-V which will first debut in the European markets by 2022 before going on sale globally.

    To be called HR-V e:HEV, the electrified crossover will be powered by Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain as standard. Although no specifics are divulged at the moment, Honda says the innovative hybrid set-up combines high efficiency with refined, fun-to-drive performance.

    When it arrives, the HR-V e:HEV will be a part of the Japanese carmaker’s new ‘Electric Vision’ product strategy that will see all of its European mainstream models electrified by 2022. The hybrid HR-V will be the third model to join Honda's e:HEV line-up after the CR-V and the all new Jazz which was launched in Europe last year.

