Tata Safari to be revealed tomorrow – What to expect?

Post much wait, Tata Motors will officially unveil the Safari SUV. The SUV was last showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Gravitas. The soon to be launched, Tata Safari is based on the Impact 2.0-design language. Most of the design elements have been retained from the Gravitas, except for revised grille and a stepped roof with a panoramic sunroof, which are borrowed from yesteryear’s Safari SUV.

Mechanically, the Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that generates 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission will be handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Visually, the Tata Safari will feature sleek LED DRLs on the top with headlamps on the bumper. The SUV features sharp aggressive lines with large windows to offer a roomy cabin feel. The five-spoke alloy wheels have been retained from the Gravitas, along with the black cladding that runs from the front to the rear bumper. The rear section gets a large roof spoiler and LED taillamps that are connected with a black tailgate garnish.

As for the interior, the vehicle will get an oyster-white interior theme that is paired with an ash wood dashboard. The Safari will offer captain seats in the middle row and air-con vents for the third row passengers. The SUV will also get connected car features that are broadly divided into five categories which include Safety and Security, Remote Commands, Alerts and Notifications, Over The Air updates, and Health Check. Additionally, the upcoming SUV will offer iRA, ConnectNext, and What3Words with a validity of one year. The vehicle will also offer a telematics package with functions such as remote lock/unlock, geo-fencing, SOS emergency SMS, live location, find my car, navigation, and more.

Post launch, the Tata Safari will compete against the likes of the MG Hector Plus and the next-gen Mahindra XUV500.