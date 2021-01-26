CarWale
    720 units of Nissan Magnite delivered across the country to celebrate Republic Day

    720 units of Nissan Magnite delivered across the country to celebrate Republic Day

    Jay Shah

    720 units of Nissan Magnite delivered across the country to celebrate Republic Day

    - Nissan introduces ‘Happy with Nissan’ campaign

    - Over 35,000 bookings received since the launch last month

    Nissan Magnite is turning out to be the game changer for the Japanese car manufacturer in India. The compact SUV was launched in the country in December 2020 and since then has garnered over 35,000 bookings and 1.5 lakh enquiries. Now, Nissan has carried out a massive delivery event of over 720 units of the Magnite across the nationwide dealerships. We have driven the Magnite and you can read our first-drive review here and watch the video below.

    The large-scale delivery of the Magnite was organised to celebrate India’s 72nd Republic Day. Earlier this month, the prices of the base variant were also revised by Rs 50,000 and the SUV is now available from Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Magnite also scored an impressive four-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. 

    Alongside the mega delivery event, Nissan has also launched the ‘Happy with Nissan’ campaign. Under this initiative, Nissan customers can avail benefits such as a free 60-point vehicle check-up, 50 per cent discount on select parts and accessories, 20 per cent discount on labour charges, and free car top wash and oil filter. Special offers can also be opted for fumigation and anti-microbial treatment.

    Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “On the joyous celebration of India’s 72nd Republic Day, the Nissan India family commemorated this special occasion with 720+ deliveries of the all-new Nissan Magnite, an SUV built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World”. We thank our customers for their overwhelming response, our dealer partners for their immense support & congratulate every Indian on this special day!”

